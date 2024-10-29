Projected Lineups for Wild vs Penguins – 10/29/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight (Oct. 29) at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (5-1-2) at PENGUINS (3-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN-PIT

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Liam Ohgren

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ryan Hartman (upper body)

Status report

  • Spurgeon could return after missing six games because of a lower-body injury.

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Noel Acciari
Anthony Beauvillier — Kevin Hayes — Jesse Puljujarvi
Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Valtteri Puustinen

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)

Status report:

  • Rust is week to week after the forward was injured during a 4-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday; he played second-line right wing with Malkin at center in that game and has been first-line right wing with Crosby at center in most of his eight games this season.
  • Crosby and Malkin took rushes on the same line during practice Monday.
  • Glass is expected to play after being out Saturday because of an illness.
