Projected Lineups for Wild vs Penguins – 10/29/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight (Oct. 29) at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (5-1-2) at PENGUINS (3-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN-PIT
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Liam Ohgren
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ryan Hartman (upper body)
Status report
- Spurgeon could return after missing six games because of a lower-body injury.
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Noel Acciari
Anthony Beauvillier — Kevin Hayes — Jesse Puljujarvi
Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Valtteri Puustinen
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)
Status report:
- Rust is week to week after the forward was injured during a 4-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday; he played second-line right wing with Malkin at center in that game and has been first-line right wing with Crosby at center in most of his eight games this season.
- Crosby and Malkin took rushes on the same line during practice Monday.
- Glass is expected to play after being out Saturday because of an illness.
