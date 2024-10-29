Projected Lineups for Wild vs Penguins – 10/29/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight (Oct. 29) at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (5-1-2) at PENGUINS (3-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN-PIT

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Liam Ohgren

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ryan Hartman (upper body)

Status report

Spurgeon could return after missing six games because of a lower-body injury.

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Noel Acciari

Anthony Beauvillier — Kevin Hayes — Jesse Puljujarvi

Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Valtteri Puustinen

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)

Status report: