Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Islanders – 10/29/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the New York Islanders tonight (Oct. 29) at the UBS Arena in New York. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (3-4-1) at ISLANDERS (3-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Robby Fabbri
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano — Isac Lundestrom — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Ryan Strome — Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin — Tristan Luneau

Lukas Dostal
James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Leason, Jackson LaCombe

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom
Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching

Mike Reilly — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

  • Romanov will miss his second straight game after the defenseman was injured during the second period of a 4-3 overtime win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday.
  • Fasching, recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Saturday, will make his season debut.

