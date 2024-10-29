Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Canadiens – 10/29/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight (Oct. 29) at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (4-4-1) at CANADIENS (4-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, John Hayden
Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)
Status report:
- Fleury, a defenseman, and Hayden, a center, each was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday as depth for the Kraken’s five-game road trip.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Juraj Slafkovsky — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson — Logan Mailloux
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
- Slafkovsky will return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury.
- Harvey-Pinard took part in the morning skate Tuesday. The forward skated in a noncontact jersey.
- Guhle and Barron skated as a defense pair; neither will play Tuesday but each is expected to join Montreal for its upcoming two-game road trip, at the Washington Capitals on Thursday and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.