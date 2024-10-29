Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Canadiens – 10/29/24

by

The Seattle Kraken take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight (Oct. 29) at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (4-4-1) at CANADIENS (4-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, John Hayden

Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)

Status report:

  • Fleury, a defenseman, and Hayden, a center, each was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday as depth for the Kraken’s five-game road trip.

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Juraj Slafkovsky — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson — Logan Mailloux
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

  • Slafkovsky will return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury.
  • Harvey-Pinard took part in the morning skate Tuesday. The forward skated in a noncontact jersey.
  • Guhle and Barron skated as a defense pair; neither will play Tuesday but each is expected to join Montreal for its upcoming two-game road trip, at the Washington Capitals on Thursday and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner

Leave a Comment