Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Canadiens – 10/29/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight (Oct. 29) at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (4-4-1) at CANADIENS (4-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, John Hayden

Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)

Status report:

Fleury, a defenseman, and Hayden, a center, each was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday as depth for the Kraken’s five-game road trip.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach

Juraj Slafkovsky — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson — Logan Mailloux

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report