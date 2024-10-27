Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Devils – 10/27/24

The Anaheim Ducks face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (3-3-1) at DEVILS (5-4-2)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Robby Fabbri

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras — Isac Lundestrom — Alex Killorn

Brock McGinn — Mason McTavish — Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger

James Reimer

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston, Tristan Luneau

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Status report

The Ducks did not conduct a morning skate Sunday after a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Kurtis MacDermid — Curtis Lazar — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Simon Nemec

Injured: None