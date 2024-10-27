Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Devils – 10/27/24

The Anaheim Ducks face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (3-3-1) at DEVILS (5-4-2)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Robby Fabbri
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras — Isac Lundestrom — Alex Killorn
Brock McGinn — Mason McTavish — Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger
James Reimer
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston, Tristan Luneau
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Status report
- The Ducks did not conduct a morning skate Sunday after a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid — Curtis Lazar — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Simon Nemec
Injured: None