Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Flyers – 10/27/24

The Montreal Canadiens face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (3-4-1) at FLYERS (2-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia — Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Emil Heineman

Mike Matheson — David Savard
Lane Hutson — Logan Mailloux
Jayden Struble — Arber Xhekaj

Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Lucas Condotta

Injured: Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body), Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

  • Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday.
  • Condotta was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Saturday. The forward could play in place of Anderson, who missed the final 4:27 of a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
  • Primeau will start after Montembeault made 29 saves against the Blues.

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Garnet Hathaway
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Joel Farabee
Nicolas Deslauriers — Noah Cates — Tyson Foerster

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson

Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Bobby Brink, Emil Andrae, Samuel Ersson

Injured: Cam York (upper body)

Status report

  • Kolosov could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Saturday. He would replace Ersson, a goalie who made 21 saves in a 7-5 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
  • The Flyers also recalled Andrae, a defenseman, from Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
  • York was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is expected to be out at least two weeks after the defenseman was injured during the third period of a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

