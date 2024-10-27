NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are conflicting reports regarding the status of negotiations between the Boston Bruins and captain Brad Marchand. One insider claimed one story, while the player himself denied it. Meanwhile, are the Montreal Canadiens looking for more than just help on their blue line? Friedman believes the team is also testing the market for a gritty forward. Finally, where are things at with trade talks involving Timothy Liljegren? Are the Edmonton Oilers still in the conversation?

Marchand Denies Report of Three-Year Extension With Bruins

Brad Marchand has denied recent reports suggesting he and the Boston Bruins are close to finalizing a new three-year contract extension. The rumor surfaced after Elliotte Friedman mentioned on Headlines that the Bruins and Marchand were working toward an agreement to keep the veteran forward in Boston for the long term.

Following the Bruins’ overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Marchand addressed the speculation, dismissing it as inaccurate. “Elliotte is just wrong,” Marchand told the media, adding that he preferred not to discuss contract matters publicly.

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite Marchand’s denial, Friedman expressed confidence in a potential extension happening sooner rather than later. He noted that Boston remains cautious with long-term deals, especially given Marchand’s age and recent injury history. However, Friedman also acknowledged Marchand’s value to the team and that the Bruins want him to stay. Friedman did acknowledge Marchand’s comments, but also noted, “We will see how things play out.” The hint here is that it was the three years, not the extension talks that Marchand was shooting down.

This report follows a recent minor on-ice incident between Marchand and head coach Jim Montgomery, which some in the media attempted to portray as a potential source of tension. Marchand downplayed the situation, suggesting people were overreacting.

Canadiens Exploring Trade Market for Grit at Forward and Upgrade on Defense

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly exploring trade options to address their slow start to the 2024-25 season, specifically targeting defensive depth and a forward with grit. Friedman said during the Saturday Headlines report, that Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has been reaching out to teams for potential roster boosts but remains cautious about messing with the team’s long-term plans.

Related: NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Penguins

The Canadiens’ rebuilding process is still the team’s top priority. Pierre LeBrun of TSN notes that if Hughes can find the right move, he is prioritizing a right-shot defenseman who could slide into a top-four role. This is not a short-term fix.

Friedman’s report also suggests Hughes is open to adding a physical forward if the right opportunity arises, so long as it aligns with the Canadiens’ macro view of the roster. Montreal is likely to focus on salary-matching trades.

Maple Leafs Still Working on a Liljegren Trade

Friedman also noted that the Timothy Liljegren trade out of Toronto is still something the team is working on. They’ve reportedly talked to teams, even if nothing is imminent.

Several clubs have been linked to the defenseman, the latest being Utah, San Jose, and Los Angeles. In a recent Athletic post (October 25), the scribes also discussed teams like Vancouver, Dallas, and Edmonton as being in the discussion but less likely. When it comes to the Oilers, they write:

The Oilers are obviously thin on the blue line after losing both Ceci and Philip Broberg in the offseason. They’ve been trying to get by with a right side of Evan Bouchard, Troy Stecher, Travis Dermott and Ty Emberson, and all but Bouchard have been beaten up on the scoreboard and territorially, which has contributed to their slow start. … Expect the Oilers to look elsewhere before the trade deadline. source – ‘Maple Leafs’ Timothy Liljegren trade destinations: Which teams could be a fit?’ – Harman Dayal and James Mirtle – The Athletic – 10/25/2024

Interestingly, both Emberson and Stecher have taken big strides since this article was published. The Oilers have specifically liked what Emberson did against the Pittsburgh Penguins and if he can settle into a third-pairing role and slowly get comfortable, Edmonton is less likely to make a panic trade.