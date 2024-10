Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Avalanche – 10/27/24

The Ottawa Senators face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (4-3-0) at AVALANCHE (4-4-0)

9 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN5, RDSI

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Michael Amadio

Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor — Ridly Greig — Nick Cousins

Cole Reinhardt — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: David Perron, Mads Sogaard

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Status report

Ottawa held an optional morning skate.

Pinto, a forward, is week to week.

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Joel Kiviranta

Chris Wagner — Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard– Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen, John Ludvig

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Colorado held an optional morning skate.

Colton and Wood, who each missed practice Saturday, will play.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Drouin, a forward, is considered day to day at this point.

