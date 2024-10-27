Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Red Wings – 10/27/24

The Edmonton Oilers face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

6 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team was scheduled to hold a morning skate Sunday.

The Oilers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Joe Veleno — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Olli Maatta

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde juggled lines during a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, moving Veleno to the second line in place of Tarasenko.

