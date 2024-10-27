Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Red Wings – 10/27/24

by

The Edmonton Oilers face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (3-4-1) at RED WINGS (4-4-0)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

  • Neither team was scheduled to hold a morning skate Sunday.
  • The Oilers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Joe Veleno — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Olli Maatta

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

  • Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde juggled lines during a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, moving Veleno to the second line in place of Tarasenko.

Latest for THW:

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x