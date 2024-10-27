Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Red Wings – 10/27/24

The Edmonton Oilers face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (3-4-1) at RED WINGS (4-4-0)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Status report
- Neither team was scheduled to hold a morning skate Sunday.
- The Oilers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Oilers
- 7 Cool Things About Leon Draisaitl
- 3 Takeaways From the Oilers’ Dominating Win Against the Penguins
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Joe Veleno — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Albert Johansson, Olli Maatta
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)
Status report
- Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde juggled lines during a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, moving Veleno to the second line in place of Tarasenko.
Latest for THW: