3 Takeaways From the Sabres 5-3 Win Over the Red Wings

Coming into this game, the Buffalo Sabres had a little momentum on their side. They’d won their last two games, including a decisive 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. This game against the Detroit Red Wings was pivotal not only in the current standings but in terms of momentum going forward.

The Sabres responded wonderfully, repping the best jersey in the game right now. Despite allowing three goals, they controlled much of the game and walked away with a 5-3 victory over the Red Wings. There are a few key things to talk about, so let’s get right into it.

Tage Thompson Is So Back

Tage Thompson didn’t quite look like himself last season, but no one really did. So far this season, Thompson is looking more and more like the guy who scored 47 goals and 94 points two seasons ago.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images)

Thompson scored for the third game in a row and the fourth time in his last five. His first was a fantastic display of passing that harkened back to the Sabres of 2022-23. It was a thing of beauty and rightfully brought the fans to their feet.

Thompson now has seven goals and 11 points in nine games. He has been a key factor in a very good offense and looks like he’s gaining momentum. He has dazzling hands and routinely breaks out moves that only a handful of guys can manage to pull off.

The Power Play! It Lives!

So it is possible to score on the power play! On the very first opportunity given to them on the day, the Sabres managed to tally a power-play goal for the first time this season. The offense was simply too good to stay down for long, especially given how many talented players there are on the unit.

Related: Sabres Have Quality Offense Despite Critical Flaws

The Sabres have had something of an up-and-down start this season (reverse that, actually) but the power play has been consistently awful. It was nice to see them get on the board with the man advantage, hopefully starting something a bit more consistent going forward.

In the game, as a whole, the power play felt better run than it has to date. They generated more chances, struggled less to gain zone entries, and just looked more competent than they have so far this season.

The Sabres Are Still Awful on Faceoffs

It can’t all be roses, so let’s focus on one aspect of the game that didn’t go well for the Sabres, and that is the faceoff circle. For seemingly eons, the Sabres have struggled to consistently win faceoffs, especially in big moments. It is an issue that needs to be fixed sooner rather than later.

Once again, the Sabres lost the battle in the faceoff circle, winning just 32.9% of the draws. The ability to win faceoffs may be a touch overrated but there are going to be critical junctures of games where a faceoff makes a difference. The Sabres’ inability to win those draws may come back to bite them.

Cautious Optimism in Buffalo

That makes three wins in a row for the Sabres. It also means points in five of their last six games, which is critical at this stage. The Atlantic Division feels manageable this season and that will be huge for the Sabres.

That said, it is important to keep some cautious optimism. The Sabres put together a long winning streak a few seasons ago before the bottom ultimately fell out. This time, the team looks better from top to bottom but they still have a critical stretch coming up in the schedule.

The next six games will be a clear indicator of what this season has to offer. They play the Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers, and Calgary Flames over that stretch. Getting at least a point in four of them would bode well for the rest of the season.