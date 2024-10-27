Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, Knies & Rielly

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced a tough battle in Boston, ultimately losing 4-3 in overtime to the Bruins. Brad Marchand scored his first goal of the regular season. Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, Boston’s OT winner came just over two minutes into the extra frame.

This was good news for the Bruins, who snapped their three-game losing streak. It was bad news for the Maple Leafs, who continued their struggles against Boston and extended their losing streak to three games. Despite the loss, the Maple Leafs played tough hockey. Auston Matthews tied the game late in regulation, and several other players stepped up.

Here’s a breakdown of the Maple Leafs’ key performances and takeaways from this high-intensity matchup.

Item 1: Auston Matthews Scores Timely Equalizer

Auston Matthews kept Toronto in the game with a clutch tip-in of a Mitch Marner shot with only 1:17 left in regulation. The goal sent the game into overtime. With this goal, Matthews has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last six games. Despite a rough turnover in overtime that contributed to Boston’s game-winner, Matthews was a significant force on the ice last night (Oct. 26).

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He now leads the NHL with 42 shots in nine games. His shooting accuracy hasn’t quite been up to his career norm (9.5% compared to last season’s 18.7%). Maple Leafs fans can hope his scoring rate rises as he finds his stride and the season progresses.

Item 2: Mitch Marner – Playmaker Extraordinaire

Mitch Marner was also in peak form against the Bruins. He registered assists on three of Toronto’s goals. He now leads the team with 10 points, including nine assists, in nine games. Marner’s playmaking ability was brilliantly displayed, especially in his setup of Matthews’ game-tying goal.

What’s a bit troubling is that Marner’s minus-3 rating belies his typical and strong defensive play. Just from the eye test, the team is still undergoing adjustments under new head coach Craig Berube’s style of play. Assuming this is just a matter of time – with one game up and another down – fans should expect Marner’s 200-foot game to stabilize. He should be one of the team’s consistent offensive and defensive leaders. It seems there are still adaptations to be made.

Item 3: Matthew Knies Is on an Early Scoring Streak

One player who seems to have adapted well to his new head coach is Matthew Knies. His goal put Toronto on the board only 35 seconds into the second period. With four goals in nine games, Knies is showing a promising and increasing talent for finding the back of the net.

Skating alongside Matthews and Marner on the top line has opened up scoring opportunities for the young winger. However, he’s never really looked out of place. This season, he’s proving he can keep up with his more veteran (yet still young) linemates. Knies’ physical play and goal-scoring touch indicate that he might have a breakout season. He could be one of those players who steadily grows in his scoring ability each season for several in a row. Maple Leafs fans should remember Zach Hyman’s growth into a scorer. Knies has a knack for cleaning up any loose pucks in front of the opposition’s goalie.

Item 4: Morgan Rielly Sets a Milestone Goal in Game #800

In his 800th NHL game, Rielly scored a beautiful goal in the second period. It was his fourth point of the season. Although the Maple Leafs’ power play remains a work in progress, Rielly’s a steady presence on the blue line. With his offensive capabilities and leadership on the backend, Rielly remains a core part of Toronto’s lineup. Fans should expect his point totals to climb as the season progresses.

Item 5: Anthony Stolarz Was Again Solid in Crease

In his sixth start of the season, Anthony Stolarz made 30 saves and kept Toronto in the game. His 2.19 goals-against average and .927 save percentage testify to his reliable play. There hasn’t yet been a game in which he didn’t keep the Maple Leafs in the game.

Although Stolarz didn’t get the win, and his record now sits at 3-2-1, his play has been exactly what the team had hoped for when it signed him during the offseason. When Joseph Woll begins to find his legs, the Maple Leafs could have an enviable tandem of goalies to carry them throughout the regular season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. They will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak and continue building chemistry under Coach Berube’s system. With scoring contributions from Matthews, Marner, Knies, and Rielly, the team Leafs will aim to improve their defensive coverage and minimize turnovers in critical moments.

Given that the Jets are off to a perfect record-seeking 8-0-0 start to the season, Toronto will be tested. They will try to regain their momentum and climb above .500. There seem to be no easy games for the team this season.