Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Capitals – 10/29/24

by

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals tonight (Oct. 29) at the Capital One Arena in Washington. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (6-1-1) at CAPITALS (5-2-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba
Braden Schneider — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

  • The Rangers held an optional morning skate Tuesday.
  • Rempe was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday, one day after forward Jake Leschyshyn was assigned to Hartford.
  • Vesey practiced in a regular jersey Monday. The forward has not played this season is on long-term injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least 10 games; this will be the Rangers’ ninth game of the season.

Latest for THW:

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Michael Sgarbossa — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)

Status report

  • The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday.
  • Sgarbossa was recalled from Hershey of the AHL on Monday.
  • Roy, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner

Leave a Comment