Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Capitals – 10/29/24

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals tonight (Oct. 29) at the Capital One Arena in Washington. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (6-1-1) at CAPITALS (5-2-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba

Braden Schneider — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Tuesday.

Rempe was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday, one day after forward Jake Leschyshyn was assigned to Hartford.

Vesey practiced in a regular jersey Monday. The forward has not played this season is on long-term injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least 10 games; this will be the Rangers’ ninth game of the season.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana — Michael Sgarbossa — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday.

Sgarbossa was recalled from Hershey of the AHL on Monday.

Roy, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday.

