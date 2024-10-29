Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Capitals – 10/29/24

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals tonight (Oct. 29) at the Capital One Arena in Washington. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (6-1-1) at CAPITALS (5-2-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba
Braden Schneider — Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
- The Rangers held an optional morning skate Tuesday.
- Rempe was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday, one day after forward Jake Leschyshyn was assigned to Hartford.
- Vesey practiced in a regular jersey Monday. The forward has not played this season is on long-term injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least 10 games; this will be the Rangers’ ninth game of the season.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Avalanche, Rangers
- Insider: Knies May Want Deal in Range of Two Recent Mega-Signings
- Ducks’ Complete Effort Not Quite Enough to Beat Rangers
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Michael Sgarbossa — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)
Status report
- The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday.
- Sgarbossa was recalled from Hershey of the AHL on Monday.
- Roy, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Lightning – 10/26/24
- Shattenkirk Trade Was Key to Blues’ Success
- Washington Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois Notches 200th Career Assist