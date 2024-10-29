Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Flyers – 10/29/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins tonight (Oct. 29) at TD Garden in Boston. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (2-6-1) at BRUINS (4-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NESN, SN1
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Noah Cates — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Cam York (upper body)
Status report
- Brink will replace Deslauriers, a forward.
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Morgan Geekie
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones
Injured: None
Status report
- Brazeau is expected to play right wing on the Bruins’ second line after practicing in that spot Monday.
- Poitras could shift to third-line center.
