Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Flyers – 10/29/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins tonight (Oct. 29) at TD Garden in Boston. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (2-6-1) at BRUINS (4-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NESN, SN1

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink

Noah Cates — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae — Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Cam York (upper body)

Status report

Brink will replace Deslauriers, a forward.

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Morgan Geekie

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Brazeau is expected to play right wing on the Bruins’ second line after practicing in that spot Monday.

Poitras could shift to third-line center.

