3 Keys to a Bruins Victory Over the Flyers

The final game on the homestand for the Boston Bruins ends with the Philadelphia Flyers coming to town. The Bruins are coming off a big victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs, thanks to the overtime heroics of captain Brad Marchand. For the Flyers, they are off to a dreadful 2-6-1 start and have lost seven of their last eight. Tonight’s a great night to win a hockey game, but nothing comes easy. If the Bruins are to do that, they’ll need to shut down the Flyers’ most potent weapon.

Limiting Matvei Michkov’s Time and Space

If there was ever a player that the Bruins need to keep an eye on during this game, it is Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov. He is a dynamic presence and if the puck is on his stick, you better be alert. Not only is he a dynamic scorer, but also a tremendous playmaker. He is tied for the most points among rookies with Logan Stankoven (nine) and has come as advertised. Also, he’s tied for the team lead in goals (four) and points (nine).

There is a factor though when it comes to his production. Of his nine points, six have come on the power play and he has scored just one goal during five-on-five play. However, he is impacting the game offensively at even strength. When he is on the ice, the Flyers are generating 6.4 expected goals, which is second on the team. When it comes to shot attempts, he’s accounted for the third most of all Flyers skaters. The Flyers prized rookie is a difference maker and the Bruins will need to be aware of his presence on the ice.

The other element of his game is his presence on the power play. As it stands, the Flyers have the eighth-ranked unit and Michkov is a huge reason why. The Bruins are a very highly penalized hockey team and discipline will be a key element. If not, Michkov and the Flyers can make them pay for that.

At the end of the day, all eyes need to be on Michkov, as he can be a factor and difference-maker at any given moment.

Forming Better Chemistry as Lines

The line blender continues for head coach Jim Montgomery. He tried center Matthew Poitras at the winger position alongside Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand Saturday night against the Maple Leafs. However, he went to switch things up and placed him back on the third line. Poitras is more suited for center duties, as he is a player that drives play and can anchor his own line. He will be flanked by Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie in this matchup, which is perfect.

Brian Elliott and David Pastrnak, Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins, Dec. 2, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Montgomery was asked about Geekie and how he can get back to his play from last season. The answer was simple; play better. Poitras, Frederic, and Geekie have shown in the past to have good chemistry and their games complement one another. The sample size was small during the 2023-24 season with 39 minutes of ice time together, but it was proven to work. If Poitras can help ignite the fire inside Geekie and Frederic, the Bruins are in much better shape. Geekie was vital to the Bruins’ success last season and his impacts were warranted.

The top line continues to develop more and generate good rhythm together. Pavel Zacha, David Pastrnak, and Elias Lindholm have generated 1.4 expected goals for as a line, but have scored two, which is above their expected rate. They need to do a better job of suppressing the opposition, but so does the team as a whole defensively.

No line is better than the Bruins’ fourth line. Of all qualified lines, the line of Mark Kastelic, John Beecher, and Cole Koepke have the fifth highest expected goals for percentage (69.1%). They also have scored the second most goals of the qualified lines with nine. That’s pretty good for a fourth line and shows how effective they’ve been.

The common theme with this; develop chemistry. The top line and third and fourth lines appear likely to stay the same. The revolving door continues to be the second line. It has been a plug-and-play type of situation, but it’s reached the point where the options are nearing its end. Tonight’s game is a good way for the second line to gain some steam and find ways to play effective hockey. A good way of doing that is getting to the high-danger areas.

Generate Quality Looks

The Flyers are still a young hockey team. They are growing as a roster and trying to build off what they accomplished during the 2023-24 season. As for the Bruins, they will want to attack the high-danger areas against this team. As it stands, the Flyers have surrendered 16.57 expected goals against, which is middle of the pack. Although, they have given up 28 goals (second most), which tells me that the goaltending has not held up. For the Bruins, that’s an extremely appetizing dish. Shoot the puck and shoot it often.

The Flyers’ defense does not give up the middle of the slot right in front of the crease. So that’s good for them. What they do give up is chances closer towards the net, but more towards the sides. Teams have had to utilize the perimeter along the boards, but the inner slot right near the faceoff circles is prime real estate for quality chances.

The Bruins need to aim for quality and often. The Flyers’ goaltending has struggled mightily in the high-danger areas of the ice. Ivan Fedotov has a .684 high danger save percentage and Samuel Ersson has a .727 high danger save percentage. It’s certainly not ideal, but for the Bruins, they should feast on the opportunity and take advantage of an area that’s been lackluster for the Flyers.

Take Care of Business

The Bruins are about to take on a team that they should beat. However, nothing comes easy at the NHL level. They have to be aware anytime No. 39 is on the ice and limit his time and space. If they can get to the high-danger areas and just have a “first shot” mentality, they’ll be in good shape against the Flyers’ defense. For the Bruins, they need to generate better chemistry and become familiar playing with one another. It sounds cliche, but these constructed lines seem best as we advance further into the season.