NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Avalanche, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Connor McDavid went down with an injury in the first period of Monday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. How bad is it and how much time will he miss? Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are looking for help on defense and at forward. One insider says they have something specific in mind for the blue line. Ross Colton is going to miss time for the Colorado Avalanche. Finally, the New York Rangers recalled Matt Rempe after giving him two games in the AHL so he could play bigger minutes.

McDavid to Miss Nashville Game for Injury Evaluation in Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid left Monday’s game in the first period after being tripped and awkwardly jamming his foot into the boards. McDavid, whose shift lasted just 37 seconds, opted to leave the ice and did not return. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed after the Oilers’ 6-1 loss that McDavid will return to Edmonton for further evaluation and will not travel with the team to Nashville for Thursday night’s game against the Predators. An update on his condition is expected some time on Tuesday.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

While there is optimism surrounding McDavid’s status, with Ryan Rishaug of TSN reporting that the “early word out of Columbus is that it’s nothing too serious,” the team is taking a cautious approach to ensure his recovery. As part of that process, McDavid’s own support staff, including his personal trainers and medical team, will join him in Edmonton to collaborate with the Oilers’ medical personnel.

The Oilers are hopeful that McDavid’s injury will not keep him sidelined long, as he remains a key part of their getting this season back on track.

Canadiens Want an Expiring Contract for a Blue Line Trade

During the Oct. 28 edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Elliotte Friedman mentioned the Montreal Canadiens are seeking help on both their blue line and are looking for a forward who plays with an edge. The Habs want a right-shot defenseman and one that is preferably on an expiring contract.

Friedman mentioned San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning but then said that they’re likely not going there due to the fact he’s got two seasons left on his deal at $1.25 million per season.

The Colorado Avalanche face another injury setback as forward Ross Colton is set to “miss some time” after blocking a shot with his foot in yesterday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed the injury postgame, noting that Colton left Ball Arena in a walking boot.

Colton’s absence is another in a long line of Colorado injuries. The team is already without key players Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, and Valeri Nichushkin for the entire season, while Jonathan Drouin has only played in the season opener. The good news is that Drouin’s status was recently upgraded to day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

For the Avalanche, who have set their sights on a deep playoff run, the loss of their top wingers has been an ongoing challenge. With Colton joining the injury list, Colorado’s forward depth will be tested as they navigate this difficult stretch of the season.

Matt Rempe is Back with the Rangers

The New York Rangers recently sent forward Matt Rempe to the AHL, not as a demotion but to ensure he gets valuable playing time. Rempe, who had dressed for only two of the Rangers’ seven games this season, embraced the opportunity to join the Hartford Wolf Pack. “I hadn’t played a lot of minutes in a while, so it was good for me to get in all those game situations,” he shared.

During his two games with Hartford, Rempe logged significantly more minutes than he has with the Rangers, playing roughly 16-18 minutes per game—a considerable increase from his 5:39 average in the NHL this season. Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette was happy to see him get some key minutes.

“He’s a young player that’s continuing to work at his game… We got an opportunity to (send him) down and get him some minutes, and we did that.” source – ‘Matt Rempe’s AHL stint, Gabe Perreault’s strengths, more: 13 Rangers observations’ – Peter Baugh – The Athletic – 10/29/2024

For Rempe, the stint with the Wolf Pack was a positive development. “They said I was too young to be sitting around not playing.” He’s not in the dog house with the organization.