Maple Leafs Have Productive 2nd Line With Nylander, Pacioretty and Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a massive bounce back performance against the Winnipeg Jets, winning 6-4 after losing three straight games in disappointing and questionable fashion. The response was great to see even though they almost lost the game itself after a late push from the Jets. They looked to have lost their way after a strong start, but they played the way they should have during that rough stretch for most of that game.

While everyone should be deserving of the praise after a great effort all around, it was the second line of Max Pacioretty, John Tavares and William Nylander that stole the show as they were dominant in every sense of the way. With Pacioretty getting bumped up in hopes of making an impact, he did just that considering he has been mostly used in a bottom six role this season. Tavares and Nylander are staple second line players in the past and all three players answered the call as a result in that victory.

It’s one game, but it could be the start of something as they were extremely effective.

Second Line Productive in Win Against Jets

Needless to say, the second line was a big reason why the Maple Leafs came out on top against the Jets and handing them their first loss of the 2024-25 season. They needed a spark where the offense hasn’t been clicking as of late and they got that with Pacioretty, Tavares and Nylander. Postgame, head coach Craig Berube applauded their game as well as the way they defended the Jets’ top line as well.

Stat wise, the second line accounted for four goals and five assists. Tavares’ hat trick was the difference maker and Nylander scored another gorgeous snipe on Monday Night Hockey just like he did a week ago against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He also added two assists and Pacioretty had three helpers himself.

Digging deeper, their underlying analytics supported their dominance. According to Natural Stat Trick, the second line at five-on-five had an expected goals for percentage of 87.95%, a scoring chances for percentage of 78.57% and a high danger chances for percentage of 66.67%. Every time they were on the ice, they made the most of their opportunities and took advantage of that with their instant chemistry and play.

This wasn’t the first time where Pacioretty helped jump start the offense. He got the first goal of the Maple Leafs season against the New Jersey Devils on the third line and when he got bumped up to the second line, he made an immediate impact alongside Tavares and Nylander. When you can develop chemistry that quick, it could definitely be a good sign of what’s to come.

Small Sample, but Could be Effective

It’s a small sample with this line being together, but you can’t overlook at how productive they were in their first game together. As a result, there should be no reason to break them up anytime soon as it would be great to see more of what they can do together.

They were creative and spotted each other very well, but the work ethic and the drive to win puck battles was noticeable on every goal. They pushed their way to the front of the net, they had strong body position to maintain possession and they were rewarded as a result. They created havoc any way that they could in order to mount the pressure in the offensive zone. Even though it was a little too close for comfort given how they had a large lead, they managed to be the offensive difference for that game.

Given their performance, Berube should keep this line together for the time being. With the team finding a competitive balance and still adjusting to his system, it was a positive to see the production from the second line when the team needed it. Even if they do get broken up down the line, it’s definitely something that they can circle back and fall back on again. If the Maple Leafs need a spark, he could rely on them in order to jump start an offensive push. If the team continues to get results with this line, then it would be one less thing to worry about as there’s some consistent secondary scoring on paper.

The Maple Leafs needed a jolt offensively and they got that from the newly formed second line of Pacioretty, Tavares and Nylander. They were impactful from their first shift and didn’t look back as they led the offensive charge. With the team looking for offense after struggling to put the puck in the back of the net, they may have found a combination that could do just that.

