Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube Balancing Accountability & Support

Craig Berube came into his role as Toronto Maple Leafs head coach with a reputation for being hard-nosed, no-nonsense, and direct in his approach. Known for expecting accountability and toughness, his coaching style has often been compared to other straight-ahead coaches like John Tortorella. But how does Berube’s coaching truly manifest itself in his public responses?

After the Maple Leafs’ recent disappointing 6-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Berube answered questions from the media. In this piece, I will analyze his responses to give fans a glimpse of his real approach—especially his public one. The caveat is that we don’t know what goes on behind the scenes when Berube speaks to his charges. He might take a completely different approach in the locker room. However, we can determine what the new Maple Leafs coach thinks from his public conversation with the media.

[Note: all of Berube’s comments have been taken from the site Maple Leafs Hot Stove’s post on Oct. 23 after the Blue Jackets’ game.]

Analyzing Berube’s Post-Game Responses

Berube on the Maple Leafs Slow Start to the Game

When questioned about his team’s obvious slow start, Berube noted:

“We obviously started slow and got down 3-0. We couldn’t get back into the game.”

Here, Berube acknowledges the team’s sluggish performance without placing blame on specific players. He focuses on the team’s collective failure to respond, using a matter-of-fact tone. His directness, while still supportive, leaves little room for excuses. This indicates that he is focussed on team accountability without individual criticism.

Berube Addresses Sparking the Team in Flat Performances

When asked about the team’s flat performance, Berube noted:

“We try all kinds of things, but it really boils down to — I didn’t feel like we skated well tonight. They skated through us all night. We didn’t win many puck battles tonight. We didn’t defend very well. That is what you get.”

Berube’s critique here remains general but firm. He points out specific failures—lack of skating, puck battles, and defensive issues—but avoids singling out players for individual shortcomings. Instead, he highlights a broad team problem, showing he expects everyone to take responsibility. His tone isn’t angry or emotional; instead, it’s practical and analytical. His answer reflects his approach to building accountability without using public embarrassment.

Berube About Whether He Addressed the Team Post-Game

When asked if he spoke with the team after the game, he noted:

“I always talk to the team, but they know. We have to move on from it, but at the same time, we have to learn. We have to channel the frustration that we have right now properly and get ready for the next game.”

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Even frustrated, Berube emphasizes the need to “channel” it correctly. He talks about learning and preparing for the next game, which suggests that while his reputation may be hard-nosed, his primary focus is on the team’s mental bounce back and improvement. This response demonstrates that he’s a motivator who pushes players forward rather than one who dwells on failure.

Berube Shares His Expectations for the Next Game

When asked about the game ahead, Berube noted that he “think(s) we will come out and be ready to go. That is what I think.”

He keeps his expectations clear but concise. Even after a tough loss, there’s an air of optimism. His belief the team will bounce back signals his confidence in the group and reflects his desire to focus on progress rather than getting stuck in the negative aftermath of a bad game.

Berube on Goaltender Dennis Hildeby’s Struggles

When asked about Dennis Hildeby, who let a few shots right through him, Berube said he believed Hildeby would “be fine. He is young, you know? It goes like that sometimes. It is part of learning to be a pro and dealing with ups and downs like this.”

Berube’s tone shifts to one of understanding when talking about Hildeby. He’s patient and supportive rather than criticizing the young goaltender after a challenging game where little seemed to go right. He acknowledges that development is a process, showing that while he demands toughness, he also understands the need to nurture his players, especially those still finding their footing.

The Bottom Line: Is Berube the Hard-Nosed Coach Everyone Expects?

While this is a small sample size of Berube’s comments, it comes after the team’s worst game of the season. So, what can fans tell about the team’s new head coach? The answer is that Berube certainly holds his team accountable and expects hard work and discipline. That said, his answers to the media reflect a coach who balances toughness with understanding.

He critiques the team’s performance bluntly, yet he stops short of criticizing individuals in public. Again, it’s difficult to know what goes on behind closed doors. However, the public Berube does not mirror what many fans expected from his reputation.

Yes, he is a no-nonsense coach. However, to think of him only in that light doesn’t fully capture the nuances of his coaching style. He’s likely more thoughtful and strategic than many fans expected. Instead of using fear or edgy language, Berube pushes his players to improve through responsibility, learning, and mental strength.

Perhaps he is a hard-nosed coach. But, from what we see, he’s also a more nuanced version than what many of us probably expected.