Washington Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois Notches 200th Career Assist

After a night where all 32 teams took to the ice in the NHL’s Frozen Frenzy, the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers played the only game on Oct. 23 as the second half of their home-and-home. The Capitals went on to win 6-3 and in the process, forward Pierre-Luc Dubois tallied a goal and two assists — one of which was a milestone helper.

Just over four minutes into the second period, Dubois chipped the puck out of the Capitals’ zone and sprung Connor McMichael on a breakaway where he made no mistake to put the Capitals up 3-0. The primary assist marked the 200th assist of Dubois’ NHL career — a milestone marker for the third overall pick from the 2016 NHL Draft.

With two helpers in the contest, he now has 201 in his career and is averaging 0.39 assists per game over his eight seasons in the league.

Dubois is coming off his worst offensive season since 2020-21. Last season he had just 40 points in 82 games with the Los Angeles Kings before being moved to the Capitals this offseason — but now has a goal and five points in just six games so far this season.

As for how he stacks up with his draft colleagues from 2016, he’s now the ninth player from his draft year to reach the 200-assist milestone and just the seventh first-rounder from that year to do so.

He’s also just the 148th active player with 200 assists in his career, tying Pittsburgh Penguins’ Bryan Rust (201) for 147th on the all-time active list.

With the Capitals being his fourth team in eight years, hopefully Dubois can settle in and continue to boost his offensive numbers in Washington moving forward.