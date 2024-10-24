Flyers’ Comeback Bid Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Capitals

On Oct. 23, the Philadelphia Flyers got off to a horrific start versus the Washington Capitals, trailing 4-0, but made it a one-goal contest in the final frame. They really could’ve used two points, but they came up short in the end, 6-3. With a 1-5-1 record, what were some takeaways for the Orange and Black?

Michkov Gave the Flyers Life

The Flyers looked to have no juice following a 4-0 deficit, playing low-event hockey and unable to make the big saves. I won’t give rookie Matvei Michkov all of the credit for the turnaround, but he deserves a lot of it. With a goal and an assist to increase his season total to seven points in seven games, the 19-year-old Russian made his presence felt.

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Michkov is first among rookies (tied with Logan Stankoven) and Flyers in points. Unlike other players on the team, he has the ability to take control at any given moment. As he grows older, he’ll learn to do this more frequently. This was one of his better showings.

With the Flyers being as poor as they are record-wise, Michkov is one of the few reasons for people to tune in. Well, he’s making it worth their time. Though not at his peak, Michkov is still a fascinating player to watch.

What’s the Plan for Luchanko?

After Jett Luchanko was a healthy scratch for the Flyers’ last game, I figured he’d be in this one—it was the second half of a back-to-back. However, when the lineups were announced, he was nowhere to be found. So, what’s the plan?

I never really had any doubts that Luchanko would be a Flyer throughout this season, seeing as he’s already one of their best centers. But after sitting twice in a row, I’m not so sure. Are they playing it safe, or is the 18-year-old bound to return to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)?

It would be disappointing to see a player who legitimately makes the team better be sent down to juniors, but the Flyers aren’t exactly playing well, either. Perhaps head coach John Tortorella is taking things slow and giving him rest—we’ll just have to see. He may be sent down before then, but the 13th pick of the 2024 NHL Draft has nine total games (he has played four) until a year burns off of his entry-level contract. So, I’d expect a decision when that time comes.

Are the Flyers on Hagens Watch?

Now 1-5-1, an identical seven-game start to the notorious 2006-07 season that saw the Orange and Black finish at the bottom of the standings, the team is in a big hole. Even if they got better as time went on versus the Capitals, this campaign has been a disaster for them overall—they haven’t played well. With that being said, could they be one of the worst teams in the NHL when all is said and done?

I’d cool expectations for projected first-overall pick James Hagens, but a top-seven selection is very much a possibility. In that range, there are several high-quality centermen and, to me, three first-overall caliber talents. It’s a stacked class early on, especially for forwards. Let’s examine them.

Related: 2025 NHL Draft Rankings – Horn’s Early Top 50

We’re kind of in fantasy territory here, as nobody really knows what’s in store for the Flyers, but it’s at least worth discussing this class. To start, Hagens is a dynamic, flashy center that Philadelphia could definitely use. More or less, their forward corps would be set—him paired with Michkov could be one of the best duos in the sport for years to come.

Thankfully, Hagens isn’t the only player who could be electric paired with Michkov. Though it’d probably involve forcing one of them to play the center position, I think Porter Martone and Michkov (both are right-wingers) could similarly take the league by storm. Martone has size at 6-foot-3, is dominating the OHL points-wise, can be a weapon along the boards, and has jaw-dropping talent. This would necessitate a top-three pick in my eyes, but it’d be oh-so worth it.

To me, Michael Misa is the final of the first-overall talents in this class as of right now. An exceptional status forward in the OHL back in 2022-23, he put up a better point-per-game total at 15 years old than some notable draft-year talents did at ages 17 and 18. He is putting up incredible numbers right now, and it’s indicative of his talent. He’s a high IQ center with top-end offensive abilities. The OHL’s leading goal-scorer, he can certainly fire the puck.

Two other top-notch centermen in the 2025 NHL Draft are Anton Frondell and Ivan Ryabkin. I’m a bit lower on them than I was a few months ago, but they both have first-line center potential at the NHL level. They’re crafty, skilled, and pretty intelligent, as well. Roger McQueen has also risen up the ranks, a big man down the middle who uses his size to his advantage. Most definitely, it’s a good year for the Flyers to play far below expectations.

Next up, the Flyers take on the Minnesota Wild at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 26. One of four teams without a regulation loss, it’ll be a big test if the Orange and Black plan on turning this thing around.