Lightning Strikes: Stamkos, Geekie, Paul & More

Welcome to this edition of Lightning Strikes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning the Tampa Bay Lightning. This ongoing column aims to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes, and culture surrounding the team.

The biggest news of the week was the emotional return of longtime Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to Amalie Arena after signing with the Nashville Predators as a free agent in the offseason. The Lightning organization played a tribute video that highlighted iconic moments from his career, ranging from the “Seen Stamkos” promotions after he was drafted, to raising the Stanley Cup, to his 500th goal ceremony.

Stamkos’ Early Struggles in Nashville

Stamkos has yet to find his comfort zone with the Predators. He began the season with Tommy Novak and Jonathan Marchessault and then played several games with Colton Sissons and Marchessault. In Saturday’s overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he played alongside Novak and Gustav Nyquist. He addressed the struggles of playing for a new team in a pre-game interview:

“It takes times. It has been an adjustment period not only for me but for my family and my friends. Everything. This is all I had known my whole life as a professional athlete. It is certainly difficult in terms of that but I landed in a very good place in terms of a place that is now home for my family. That transition has been great. They have probably handled it a lot better than I have personally. Obviously, we did not get off to the greatest start, myself included. You put that pressure on yourself but we’ve turned the page a little bit.”

The 34-year-old signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Predators in July. Through the first eight games, Stamkos had just one goal, but he picked up two assists against the Lightning, who eventually prevailed in overtime.

Steven Stamkos as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stamkos will likely get back to the offensive producer we’re used to seeing from him. One of the first things that stands out about his early play is his low shooting percentage. He had a 3.3 shooting percentage on 30 shots on goal before the Lightning game, but he’s tied with Jonathan Marchessault for third on the team in shots on goal, only trailing Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg. His career shooting percentage is 16.7, which will likely be his norm as the season goes on and he settles in more with his new team.

Former Teammate Reacts to Stamkos’ Return

The Lightning players stood intently and watched in awe throughout the video tribute that portrayed the importance of Stamkos to the organization over the last 16 seasons. The tribute and fan reaction was discussed by current Lightning captain Victor Hedman after the game:

“It was pretty cool. The crowd started chanting his name, and they gave him a little bit of an applause when he had two apples, so it was good to see him back.”

Hedman is coming off one of his better games of the season when he scored two goals to help lead the Lightning past the New Jersey Devils, 8-5, last Tuesday (Oct. 22). He now has two goals and six assists on the season.

Paul Scores Overtime Winner

After the Predators tied the game in the third period, Nick Paul tapped home a backdoor pass from Guentzel for the game-winning goal 3:22 into overtime. Paul discussed the importance of the play and how the Lighting came back strong in the third period after struggling in the second:

“(We had to) just get back to what we were doing the first period, moving our feet, staying out of the box and just hounding. And we had a couple chances that weren’t going and we just (said) on the bench, just stay positive and keep going. Don’t change the way we’re playing because when you get chances like that, one’s bound to go in.”

With the overtime goal, he has six points (three goals, three assists) on his current six-game scoring streak. Paul has started to find some success on his new line with Mitch Chaffee and Mikey Eyssimont.

Conor Geekie Nets First NHL Goal

Rookie Conor Geekie scored his first NHL goal in Saturday’s (Oct. 26) 3-0 win over the Washington Capitals. Geekie talked about the goal and the fans at Amalie Arena’s reaction to his memorable event:

“It’s one of those things that never goes unnoticed, and I think I knew it in the preseason and stuff like that that they have our team’s back and, with everything we have gone through, for them to come forward and watch every game, it means a lot.”

After struggling a bit at the start of the season, Geekie has picked up his first NHL point and goal within the last week. He had the primary helper on the second of Brandon Hagel’s three goals in the win against the Devils before showing off his quick release on a one-timer from the high slot for his first NHL goal against the Capitals.

Related: Steven Stamkos’ Homecoming Was the Emotional Night We All Expected

The Lightning start a four-game road trip tonight (Oct. 30) against the Colorado Avalanche. They will also face the Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, and St. Louis Blues during this trip. Check back next week to see all the quotes and comments from the Lightning as they head out on this challenging road trip.