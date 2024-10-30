Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Lightning – 10/30/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (6-3-0) at AVALANCHE (5-5-0)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, ALT
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Michael Eyssimont — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Cameron Atkinson
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Nick Perbix
Injured: None
Status report:
- Raddysh will enter the lineup. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.
Latest for THW:
- Lightning Strikes: Stamkos, Geekie, Paul & More
- Lightning Rookie Conor Geekie Fits Nicely in Top 6 Role
- Steven Stamkos’ Homecoming Was the Emotional Night We All Expected
Avalanche projected lineup
Nikolai Kovalenko — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ivan Ivan — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Oliver Kylington — Parker Kelly — Joel Kiviranta
T.J. Tynan — Chris Wagner — Matt Stienburg
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard– Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Kaapo Kahkonen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: John Ludvig, Justus Annunen
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
- Kahkonen will start and make his Avalanche debut.
- Colton, a forward, will be out 6-8 weeks with a broken foot.
- Wood, a forward, is expected to be out 7-10 days.
- Kylington, a defenseman, will play as a forward.
- ynan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to make his season debut.
Latest for THW: