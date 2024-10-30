Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Lightning – 10/30/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (6-3-0) at AVALANCHE (5-5-0)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, ALT

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Michael Eyssimont — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Cameron Atkinson

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Nick Perbix

Injured: None

Status report:

Raddysh will enter the lineup. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Avalanche projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ivan Ivan — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor

Oliver Kylington — Parker Kelly — Joel Kiviranta

T.J. Tynan — Chris Wagner — Matt Stienburg

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard– Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Kaapo Kahkonen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: John Ludvig, Justus Annunen

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Kahkonen will start and make his Avalanche debut.

Colton, a forward, will be out 6-8 weeks with a broken foot.

Wood, a forward, is expected to be out 7-10 days.

Kylington, a defenseman, will play as a forward.

ynan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to make his season debut.

