Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Red Wings – 10/30/24

The Winnipeg Jets face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (8-1-0) at RED WINGS (4-4-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. 

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot

Scratched: Albert Johansson

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report:

  • The Red Wings traded defenseman Olli Maatta to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday for a third-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
  • Tarasenko will be a game-time decision because of the flu; if he can’t play, Detroit will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

