Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Red Wings – 10/30/24

The Winnipeg Jets face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (8-1-0) at RED WINGS (4-4-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN1
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
- The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Albert Johansson
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)
Status report:
- The Red Wings traded defenseman Olli Maatta to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday for a third-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
- Tarasenko will be a game-time decision because of the flu; if he can’t play, Detroit will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.