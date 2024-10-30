Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Red Wings – 10/30/24

The Winnipeg Jets face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Albert Johansson

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report: