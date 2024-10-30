Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Islanders – 10/30/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching

Mike Reilly — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Pierre Engvall, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

Martin enters the lineup for Engvall, a forward.

Romanov, a defenseman, skated on his own Wednesday but is expected to miss his third straight game after being injured during a 4-3 overtime win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: David Jiricek

Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

