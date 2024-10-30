Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Islanders – 10/30/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (3-4-2) at BLUE JACKETS (4-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching

Mike Reilly — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Pierre Engvall, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

  • Martin enters the lineup for Engvall, a forward.
  • Romanov, a defenseman, skated on his own Wednesday but is expected to miss his third straight game after being injured during a 4-3 overtime win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday. 

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: David Jiricek

Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

  • The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

