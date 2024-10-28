Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Blue Jackets – 10/28/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight (Oct. 28) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers didn’t hold a morning skate after Calvin Pickard made 24 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: David Jiricek

Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report: