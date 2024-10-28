Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Blue Jackets – 10/28/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight (Oct. 28) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (4-4-1) at BLUE JACKETS (3-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Status report
- The Oilers didn’t hold a morning skate after Calvin Pickard made 24 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: David Jiricek
Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Status report:
- Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Monday several players are ill, so the lineup could be in flux.
- Merzlikins will play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury Oct. 15 (four games).
