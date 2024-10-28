Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Sabres – 10/28/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (6-3-1) at SABRES (4-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Patrick Giles — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvas Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)

Status report

  • Barkov will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.
  • Boqvist, a defenseman, will sit, and Balinskis will return to his regular position on defense after playing forward Saturday, a 6-3 win at the New York Islanders.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Touch
Nicolas Aube-Kubel — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi

Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)

Status report

  • Aube-Kubel will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury; Kulich, a forward, will come out. The Sabres did not do line rushes at the morning skate, but Aube-Kubel skated alongside Cozens and Quinn at practice Sunday.
  • Power is expected to play after taking only one shift in the third period Saturday, a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings. He practiced Sunday and participated in the morning skate.

