Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Sabres – 10/28/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (6-3-1) at SABRES (4-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Patrick Giles — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvas Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)
Status report
- Barkov will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.
- Boqvist, a defenseman, will sit, and Balinskis will return to his regular position on defense after playing forward Saturday, a 6-3 win at the New York Islanders.
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Touch
Nicolas Aube-Kubel — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)
Status report
- Aube-Kubel will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury; Kulich, a forward, will come out. The Sabres did not do line rushes at the morning skate, but Aube-Kubel skated alongside Cozens and Quinn at practice Sunday.
- Power is expected to play after taking only one shift in the third period Saturday, a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings. He practiced Sunday and participated in the morning skate.
