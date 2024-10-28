Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Sabres – 10/28/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (6-3-1) at SABRES (4-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Patrick Giles — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvas Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)

Status report

Barkov will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Boqvist, a defenseman, will sit, and Balinskis will return to his regular position on defense after playing forward Saturday, a 6-3 win at the New York Islanders.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Touch

Nicolas Aube-Kubel — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram — Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)

Status report

Aube-Kubel will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury; Kulich, a forward, will come out. The Sabres did not do line rushes at the morning skate, but Aube-Kubel skated alongside Cozens and Quinn at practice Sunday.

Power is expected to play after taking only one shift in the third period Saturday, a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings. He practiced Sunday and participated in the morning skate.

