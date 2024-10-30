Jets’ Perfect Start Ends, But Championship Potential Shines Through

The Winnipeg Jets entered Monday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the only unbeaten team in the NHL, boasting an impressive 8-0-0 start. Despite a hard-fought effort, the Jets ultimately fell to Toronto 6-4, their first loss of the season. Their performance highlights why they remain a strong contender in the league.

The Jets started with defensive breakdowns that quickly put them in a 4-0 deficit early in the second period. Although the Jets faced a challenging game, they pushed back with Kyle Connor scoring a hat trick and adding an assist. With his production, Connor extended his point streak to nine games—a new franchise record.

Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey also contributed strong performances. However, the Maple Leafs held firm, with John Tavares leading the way for Toronto with a hat trick of his own. Despite the loss, Winnipeg showed strength and pushback in mounting a comeback, a testament to their competitive drive and skill.

Before that game, Elliotte Friedman had discussed the Jets’ season on the FAN Hockey Show, offering insights into what makes their style of play sustainable and the factors that continue to place them among the top teams.

I’ll examine the Jets as a team based on Friedman’s insights and what I saw during the game. Yes, they lost the game and, with it, suffered their first loss of the season. But who expected them to go 82-0-0? They remain a strong team, perhaps the class of the NHL. Here’s why I believe that’s the case.

Jets’ Special Teams Are Excellent

A critical factor in Winnipeg’s strong start has been their special teams. As Friedman noted, their power play and penalty kill have been exceptional. In the game against Toronto, their special teams play kept them competitive, as they successfully killed off penalties and capitalized on the power play. While maintaining these numbers will be challenging throughout the season, their special teams give them an edge over many opponents and have helped set them apart as a powerhouse early in the season.

Jets’ Goaltending Remains a Backbone

One of the Jets’ primary assets is their goaltending, with Connor Hellebuyck continuing to be one of the league’s elite netminders. As Friedman pointed out, having a strong goalie is crucial for maintaining success across a long season. Despite the loss, Hellebuyck’s previous performances demonstrate why the Jets can rely on him to steal wins, even on off nights. With a goaltender of his caliber, Winnipeg has the foundation to be competitive, no matter the opponent.

The Jets Have Depth in Individual Talent

Friedman highlighted the Jets’ considerable depth in individual talent, which allows them to create consistent scoring chances. Connor’s franchise-record point streak and Scheifele’s steady contributions showcase the team’s ability to produce offence from multiple lines.

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This depth provides the Jets scoring options that can keep them in the game, even when their defence has lapsed, as seen in their matchup with Toronto.

Jets Show Commitment to Structure and Discipline

The Jets’ commitment to a structured system is essential for sustaining their success. Friedman mentioned that, in the past, the team has struggled with maintaining structure, particularly during high-pressure games, such as last season’s playoffs. However, this season, the Jets have shown more discipline, which has helped them avoid panic and play consistently well. They can continue competing with top teams if they stay committed to their system.

Can the Jets Make Defensive Adjustments When They Are Needed?

As Friedman pointed out, the Jets are not a perfect team. One potential area for improvement is their blue line. While they have some size with players like Logan Stanley and Dylan Samberg, their defensive unit might lack the ideal blend of reach and mobility seen in recent championship teams. As the season progresses, it will be worth watching whether the Jets add a defenceman with the attributes needed to help anchor their blue line. If they make this adjustment, they will be even better positioned for a deep playoff run.

One Loss for the Jets Is Not a Season

The Maple Leafs loss was a bump in the road, but the Jets are still on the right path. Although the Jets’ perfect start has ended, their loss to Toronto does not diminish their potential. With a solid foundation of goaltending, individual talent, and strong special teams, they are positioned to remain near the top of the NHL standings.

If the Jets can make a few adjustments on the blue line and maintain their commitment to structure, they have all the elements needed for a successful season.