Avalanche Need to Deal With Georgiev Situation Immediately

In the wake of a 5-2 loss to the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, the Colorado Avalanche are 5-5-0 through the first 10 games, beginning 0-4-0 before ripping off five straight wins. However, there is a glaring problem staring them in the face, and that’s goaltender Alex Georgiev.

Of course, Georgiev was a potential issue before the season started. But no one expected him to become a liability. He should not be starting games, and the Avalanche need to make a move right now if they want a chance to win when Justus Annunen can’t start.

Georgiev’s Numbers Speak for Themselves…

Even if you haven’t seen any Avalanche hockey this season, it is impossible to miss what is happening with Georgiev. Here are his numbers: 1-4-0, 4.62 goals-against average, and .822 save percentage. Those are disastrous.

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Go granular, and it’s just as bad. In his best performance this season, Georgiev allowed three goals – something he’s done in three of his five starts. He allowed four and five goals, respectively, in his other two starts. A team that is expected to contend for a division championship and possibly a Stanley Cup cannot afford that kind of goaltending.

Georgiev has already had to address his struggles, which could not have helped his confidence. He’s already carried the nickname “Four-giev,” which is not endearing. His contract was always going to be an issue past this season, but he’s gone from “solid but can’t win you a playoff series” to “can’t afford to start him at all.”

…But the Avs’ Vibes Change, Too

What’s most noticeable is how the team changes when he’s in net. Not every goal scored on him has been his fault, and there have been times when team defense has been lacking, but the vibes are different when Annunen starts versus when Georgiev does.

Cale Makar, for example, is on a pace that few NHL defensemen have reached. In the loss to the Blackhawks, he made history by becoming just the fourth defenseman to register a point in his first 10 games. He’s as good as the position has ever seen. But when Georgiev is in net, Makar plays with a tightness, as though he’s trying too hard to be perfect, and mistakes follow. When Annunen is in goal, his game feels freer and more relaxed – it’s something the stats can’t illustrate.

Trade Georgiev or Send Him Down

Trading Georgiev feels unlikely right now. Sure, a few teams would probably give him a shot, given that he’s an unrestricted free agent next season. That said, his recent play has lowered any trade value he might have possessed. Trading him would be to simply remove him from the equation.

Kaapo Kahkonen, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Sending him to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) now seems most prudent. He could get in a few starts to gain some confidence back, and the door would doubtlessly be open for him to give it another go if he regains his competence.

In the meantime, Kaapo Kahkonen should be serviceable in spot duty. There isn’t a plethora of other options out there, at least none that wouldn’t have a sizable impact on the Avalanche’s future. It’s a bridge, a stopgap that could wind up working out or just keep everything where it is now.

It’s the Justus Annunen Show Now

For now, the Avalanche must continue to start Annunen. His sample size is very small. In all likelihood, he’ll level out and become better than average, at best. But for now, he’s been the better of the two goaltenders, and he’s the best option available to the team.

The Avalanche have the talent to contend with a plethora of valuable reinforcements coming before the new year. All of that will be for nought if the goaltending submarines their place in the standings. With Georgiev in the picture, that remains a very real possibility, one that must be addressed sooner rather than later.