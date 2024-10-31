Flames’ Huberdeau Ripped After Being Caught Laughing During Blowout

If you’re a player commanding one of the biggest salaries in the NHL and failing to come even close to living up to it, you probably shouldn’t be laughing in a game your team is losing. Yes, the Calgary Flames had plenty to smile about thanks to a strong start to the season, but there was nothing for Jonathan Huberdeau to be laughing about when his team was trailing the Vegas Golden Knights 5-0.

That’s exactly what happened, however, as fans watching on TV saw cameras catch Huberdeau sharing a laugh with Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill. It was a tough look given that the Flames should have been angry with their poor effort. Huberdeau should have been frustrated with himself as well, as that game marked his third in a row without a point.

Huberdeau Ripped on Local Radio Station

Fans weren’t the only people who found the gesture to be off-putting, either. Former NHL goaltender Brent Krahn made an appearance the following day on Sportsnet 960’s Big Show with Rusic & Rose, and wasn’t shy to give his thoughts on Huberdeau’s antics.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“Huberdeau wasn’t good last night. And you know what I didn’t like? This is me being nit-picky, and old school. I didn’t like him laughing with whoever he was laughing with in the third period when it was 5-0,” Krahn said. “I just see that and I’m like, ‘I don’t like that.’

“I could not believe that he was laughing. You’re losing 5-0. Do you care? Do you care? I don’t know, but I tell you what. You think [Nazem] Kadri is laughing when it’s 5-0? You think [Connor] Zary is laughing with a missing tooth from the night before? You think [Dan] Vladar is laughing when he’s saying, ‘I need more rest?’ He’s been in the league long enough to know better. Are you in the league just to make friends and make money? That’s a joke. I’m actually getting mad talking about it right now.”

Though Krahn appeared in just one NHL game, he spent several seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) and was selected ninth overall in the 2000 Draft. This isn’t just some random fan. He knows what goes on in locker rooms and you can bet that if he thinks it’s unprofessional, there are some others in the Flames dressing room who didn’t love what they saw either.

Huberdeau Digging Himself a Deeper Hole

A big part of the reason fans in Calgary have been frustrated with Huberdeau is obviously his lack of production. At $10.5 million, he’s a player you would expect to be flirting with 100 points each season, rather than combining for 107 over the past two. With that said, what has frustrated fans even more is that there hasn’t appeared to be a whole ton of effort given over the past two seasons.

Though things seemed to be turning around early in 2024-25, he’s reverted back to how he was playing the past two seasons. As Krahn said, that isn’t something that should have him in a laughing mood. He should be angry and embarrassed, and give his best effort each and every time he hits the ice in order to try and turn things around. By laughing, it gives off the impression that he’s putting his feet up and simply collecting a paycheck.

Whether he wants to be in Calgary is anyone’s guess at this point, but it really doesn’t matter a whole lot anyway given that his contract is untradeable at the moment. If he hopes to at least get better support from the fan base going forward, he will need to ensure that he’s giving it his all each and every night. Fans don’t expect this current team to be good, but they rightfully expect to see their players work hard, especially the one commanding by far and away the most money.