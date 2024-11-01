Devils Will Struggle With Curtis Lazar Out of the Lineup

The New Jersey Devils snapped their four-game losing streak over the weekend, securing a 6-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday after a major second-period comeback. Goals from Jack Hughes, Stefan Noesen, Paul Cotter, Nico Hischier, and Erik Haula put the Devils ahead, while Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves. Fans rejoiced over a win at the Prudential Center, especially after the team’s early struggles to win on home ice.

Things are starting to look up for the Devils, who are in the middle of a three-game road trip. On Wednesday, they shut out the Vancouver Canucks 6-0 with an impressive display of scoring chances and defensive maneuvers. However, the Devils will miss one crucial piece of their roster for the foreseeable future. Fourth-liner Curtis Lazar went down the tunnel Sunday night following a hip check from Radko Gudas. The team announced that the veteran forward will be out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery.

Fourth Line Shakeup

The Devils currently have an excess of talent on the blue line after the return of Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes, but now have to fill a fourth-line center slot. After head coach Sheldon Keefe vaguely mentioned that Lazar would miss “some time,” the team recalled Justin Dowling from the Utica Comets. Dowling has played 100 NHL games, and Keefe commended his confidence and playmaking abilities. In fact, Keefe mentioned how impressed he was playing against Dowling and the Texas Stars while he served as head coach of the Toronto Marlies.

As a result of Lazar’s absence, there were some line adjustments for Tuesday’s practice in Vancouver. It looks like Dowling will center the fourth line alongside Tomas Tatar and Nathan Bastian. On Wednesday, Dowling had a solid effort against the Canucks, executing quite a few responsible plays behind the net. In the third period, he assisted on Tatar’s goal, extending the Devils’ lead to 6-0. Dowling looked sharp during his first game of the season, but Lazar’s specific blend of talent will be hard to replace. Specifically, he plays a big role on the penalty kill and in the physical aspects of the game.

Losing Lazar is Costly

Missing Lazar for an extended time could hurt the Devils’ lineup, mainly because of his versatility. Despite only scoring one goal and one assist this season, he possesses a reliable style that makes him a fan favorite. Lazar handles himself well along the boards and in the defensive zone. He can transition between a center and wing while also contributing on the penalty kill. Likewise, Lazar can create bold scoring chances, both on the rebound and in high-danger situations.

Lazar also doesn’t hesitate to drop the gloves. He contributes grit and force to the Devils’ bench while also defending his teammates. He previously fought Gudas in March following a hit on Hughes. Last season, Lazar threw his weight around, landing 179 hits and blocking 66 shots. However, it does appear that the rest of the team is stepping up during his absence. Haula brawled with Conor Garland at Rogers Arena, even going as far as blowing a kiss to Canucks fans while he sat in the penalty box.

Lazar’s Veteran Presence

Lazar also has a wide breadth of NHL experience. He has played for the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, and Canucks. The Devils acquired Lazar from the Canucks on March 3, 2023, in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 Draft. Immediately after joining the team, he solidified his role as a bottom-six versatile forward. Even though the Devils had a frustrating 2023-24 season, Lazar managed to set a new career high. He scored 25 points in 71 games, finishing the season a plus-10.

Devils Moving Forward

Starting the season with an injury is less than ideal, especially since the team never seemed to reach full health last season. The Devils have some work to do without Lazar in the lineup, and Dowling has some big shoes to fill while the veteran fourth-liner is on the mend. In the meantime, veterans like Haula, Noesen, and Ondrej Palat must continue to contribute. Lazar is an important part of the franchise, and his absence will be felt for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, the rest of the Devils’ lineup needs to step up in terms of physicality, penalty killing, and offensive awareness.