Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor Named NHL’s Second Star for the Month of October

by

Winnipeg Jets’ sniper Kyle Connor has been named the NHL’s Second Star for October.

The 27-year-old has gotten off to a scorching start, racking up a team-leading nine goals and eight assists for 17 points. He has at least a point in every game this season for the NHL-leading 9-1-0 Jets and is riding a five-game multi-point streak.

In the Jets’ most-recent contest against the Detroit Red Wings, Connor tallied his 500th-career point with an assist on Gabriel Vilardi’s game-opening goal 2:48 into the first period. The 17th-overall 2015 pick then added another assist on Neal Pionk’s goal 74 seconds later that gave the Jets a two-goal lead and scored a goal of his own later on for a three-point period. Reaching 500 in just 541 games makes him the fastest-ever Jet in 2.0 history to accomplish the feat.

“Sometimes you’re rolling,” Connor said after reaching the milestone. “You can kind of get into a groove, especially when we’ve got these games every other day, it seems like.”

Related: 3 Keys to Jets’ Success in November 2024

Connor is currently tied for second in the NHL in goals and for third in the NHL in points; if he keeps up his current pace, he will become the Jets 2.0’s first 50-goal scorer and 100-point getter. He and his squad will try to keep the good times rolling as they begin a 14-game November slate tonight in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

Leave a Comment