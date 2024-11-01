Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor Named NHL’s Second Star for the Month of October

Winnipeg Jets’ sniper Kyle Connor has been named the NHL’s Second Star for October.

Cale Makar, Kyle Connor and Kirill Kaprizov have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of October presented by GEICO.#NHLStats: https://t.co/DHERYUkmTi pic.twitter.com/VY3XA2Qb8w — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 1, 2024

The 27-year-old has gotten off to a scorching start, racking up a team-leading nine goals and eight assists for 17 points. He has at least a point in every game this season for the NHL-leading 9-1-0 Jets and is riding a five-game multi-point streak.

In the Jets’ most-recent contest against the Detroit Red Wings, Connor tallied his 500th-career point with an assist on Gabriel Vilardi’s game-opening goal 2:48 into the first period. The 17th-overall 2015 pick then added another assist on Neal Pionk’s goal 74 seconds later that gave the Jets a two-goal lead and scored a goal of his own later on for a three-point period. Reaching 500 in just 541 games makes him the fastest-ever Jet in 2.0 history to accomplish the feat.

“Sometimes you’re rolling,” Connor said after reaching the milestone. “You can kind of get into a groove, especially when we’ve got these games every other day, it seems like.”

Connor is currently tied for second in the NHL in goals and for third in the NHL in points; if he keeps up his current pace, he will become the Jets 2.0’s first 50-goal scorer and 100-point getter. He and his squad will try to keep the good times rolling as they begin a 14-game November slate tonight in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.