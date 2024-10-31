Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor Records 500th-Career NHL Point

Kyle Connor has reached the 500-point milestone on his career.

The Winnipeg Jets’ right winger picked up an assist on Gabriel Vilardi’s game-opening goal 2:48 into their road matchup with the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday, Oct. 30 evening.

Connor, who was drafted 17th overall by the Jets in 2015, then added another assist on Neal Pionk’s goal 17 seconds later that gave the Jets a two-goal lead. Connor is on a 10-game point streak to start the season and leads the Jets — who are 8-1-0 and seeking to get back into the win column in Detroit after falling Monday to the Toronto Maple Leafs — in points with 16 and counting.

Connor is perhaps one of the NHL’s more underrated snipers and playmakers, but reached the 500-point plateau in only his 541st NHL game via 251 goals and 249 assists (he is up to 250 with the second assist.) He has six separate 30-plus goal seasons and scored a career-high 47 in 2021-22.