Blue Jackets Defeat Islanders Behind Elvis Merzlikins’ Shutout

Damon Severson scored in the third period. Elvis Merzlikins made it stand up stopping all 26 shots he faced Wednesday night helping the Blue Jackets to a 2-0 win over the New York Islanders.

The Blue Jackets improve to 5-3-1 on the season with the win. The Islanders drop to 3-5-2 after scoring just one goal combined in their last two games.

Game Recap

The teams played to a 0-0 first period. The Blue Jackets played within their structure and held the Islanders to just five shots on goal.

The reason the first ended 0-0 was Semyon Varlamov. He made nine saves including a few from up close. The Blue Jackets did get one by him late in the period. However the officials immediately waved the goal off due to incidental contact, goaltender interference.

Merzlikins had to only make five saves but the ones he made were strong. Maxim Tsyplakov was allowed the middle of the ice and got a breakaway which Merzlikins denied.

Elvis Merzlikins recorded his 11th career shutout and his first of the 2024-25 season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the second, the Islanders turned it on as the period went on. They got the only power-play chance of the period when Justin Danforth was called for interference that created a potential 2-on-1 rush. Although the Islanders were unable to convert, they gained momentum for the rest of the period.

The Islanders outshot the Blue Jackets 14-6 in the middle frame. Merzlikins stood tall all period making big save after big save. The Islanders came into the game scoring just 22 goals in their first nine games. Despite multiple chances, they still couldn’t finish.

This was the kind of game in which any shot on goal was a good one. Severson shot one from almost the goal line. The pass deflected off Ryan Pulock’s skate and in to make 1-0 5:43 into the third.

Justin Danforth added an empty netter to seal the game. Varlamov finished the night as the game’s third star stopping 24/25 shots he faced. He suffered his first ever regulation loss in his career at Nationwide Arena as a result.

The Blue Jackets will have Thursday off and will hold a morning skate Friday in advance of their game against the Winnipeg Jets. The Islanders have Thursday off before taking on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.