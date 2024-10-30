Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Canucks – 10/30/24

The Vancouver Canucks face the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (6-4-2) at CANUCKS (4-1-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; SN1, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Simon Nemec, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Curtis Lazar (lower body)

Status report

  • Lazar, a center, did not travel with the Devils on their three-game western Canada road trip after being injured during a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday and was still being evaluated, according to coach Sheldon Keefe.
  • Dowling was called up from Utica of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will make his season debut in Lazar’s spot.
  • Bastian takes the spot of MacDermid, a forward, after being scratched the past two games.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander — Pius Suter — Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Nils Aman, Derek Forbort, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)Status report

  • Juulsen replaces Desharnais, a defenseman, after being scratched the previous five games.
  • Bains moves up to the second line in place of Hoglander.

