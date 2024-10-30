Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Kings – 10/30/24

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-2-1) at KINGS (5-3-2)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Cole Schwindt — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Zach Whitecloud — Shea Theodore
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brendan Brisson
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body)
Status report
- The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday.
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Caleb Jones — Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
- The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
- Fiala could return to the lineup after being held out Tuesday for missing a team meeting.
