Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Kings – 10/30/24

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Cole Schwindt — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Zach Whitecloud — Shea Theodore

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brendan Brisson

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Caleb Jones — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Fiala could return to the lineup after being held out Tuesday for missing a team meeting.

