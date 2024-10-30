Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Flames – 10/30/24

The Utah Hockey Club face the Calgary Flames at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (5-3-1) at UTAH (4-4-2)
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN360, TVAS
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Anthony Mantha
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Brayden Pachal
Jake Bean — Tyson Barrie
Dustin Wolf
Daniel Vladar
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Adam Klapka, Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: None
Status report:
- Honzek skated with the second line during the Flames morning skate and could return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Utah, Red Wings, Canucks, Flames
- Flames’ Decision to Sign Mantha Looks Like a Mistake
- NHL’s 5 Toughest Road Trips
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund
Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring
Maveric Lamoureux — Ian Cole
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Jusso Valimaki
Olli Maatta
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Maatta is expected to make his Utah debut after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
- Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen; coach Andre Tourigny said Maatta will rotate on a defense pair with Kolyachonok and Valimaki.
Latest for THW: