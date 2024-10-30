Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Flames – 10/30/24

The Utah Hockey Club face the Calgary Flames at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (5-3-1) at UTAH (4-4-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN360, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Anthony Mantha

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Brayden Pachal

Jake Bean — Tyson Barrie

Dustin Wolf

Daniel Vladar

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Adam Klapka, Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: None

Status report:

Honzek skated with the second line during the Flames morning skate and could return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring

Maveric Lamoureux — Ian Cole

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Jusso Valimaki

Olli Maatta

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Maatta is expected to make his Utah debut after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen; coach Andre Tourigny said Maatta will rotate on a defense pair with Kolyachonok and Valimaki.

