New York Rangers’ Top 5 Performers so Far This Season

With a loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, the New York Rangers finished their first month of the season. It was a decent start, finishing with a record of 6-2-1, and (as of this writing) they rank second in the Metropolitan Division. However, the two regulation losses stick out, as they were badly outplayed by both the Capitals and the Florida Panthers. There are issues to work on, but there have also been positives. In this piece, we’ll look at the top five performers on the team so far.

#5: Kaapo Kakko

Entering a do-or-die season for his Rangers career, Kaapo Kakko is off to an amazing start. He and his linemates have been great, but this is the best start the team could have asked for after his struggles last season, with a goal and seven points through the first nine games. He is putting up good offensive numbers, and while more goals would be good, he has been very effective in the role that he has been given.

His line, technically the Rangers‘ third line, has been the best line on the team this season. They have yet to be on the ice for an even-strength goal against and have outscored their opponents 9-0. They have been dominating the opposition, and Kakko is a big factor. His board play and puck control are his biggest strengths, which he uses to help set up opportunities for his linemates. If he can keep up this level of play throughout the season, he could earn a longer deal next offseason.

#4: Artemi Panarin

Coming off a career season, there was a lot of pressure on Artemi Panarin heading into 2024-25, and many questioned whether he could replicate his campaign, especially after a somewhat disappointing playoff performance. So far, he has, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down, either. With six goals and 15 points in nine games, he leads the team in points and is tied for first in goals with Chris Kreider. Panarin once again looks like the Rangers’ best offensive player.

He had at least a point in the Rangers’ first eight games, tied for sixth in franchise history – Panarin already holds the record for the longest point streak to open a season in franchise history, set last season with points in the team’s first 15 games. While he didn’t achieve that this season, he is still as dangerous as ever and should be among the top point-getters and goal-scorers when the season is over.

#3: Igor Shesterkin

Everyone wants to know if Igor Shesterkin is going to sign a contract extension with the Rangers before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason. So far, he has not let this looming decision impact his game, with a great start to the campaign. In seven games, he has a record of 4-2-1 with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He has already bailed out his team on a few occasions and is proving that he deserves all the money he could ask for.

His play might be a byproduct of this being a contract season, but it will only benefit the Rangers as the campaign progresses because they will need Shesterkin at the top of his game if they want to win the Stanley Cup. He also needs to show that he can play at this level consistently. If he wants a big payday, he can’t slump in stretches like he has done over the past two seasons. If he can keep playing at this level throughout the season, he will likely get his money from the Rangers, and it will be well deserved.

#2: Filip Chytil

After missing most of last season due to injury, Filip Chytil looks better than ever this season, and he has been one of the most impactful Rangers so far. Playing with Kakko and Will Cuylle, their line has been a revelation; it is exactly the kind of line they were missing in last year’s playoffs: a third line that can score at will but can also be relied on to match up against the opposition’s top line in a defensive role. Chytil is thriving so far, scoring four goals and seven points in nine games, and it is great seeing him succeed after all the struggles he went through last season.

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His speed is unmatched, with breakaway chances in every game. A healthy Chytil can truly impact the Rangers, and right now, he is playing like their number-one center. In some games, his line has earned more minutes than the “first line” of Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. He has been a joy to watch, and we can only hope that he stays healthy and productive the rest of the way.

#1: Will Cuylle

The final member of the third line, Will Cuylle, has stood out the most in the first month. Although he had a decent rookie season, with 13 goals and 21 points, he never played with the confidence he has now. With three goals (and two others that were waived off as offside) and eight points in nine games, he is tied for second on the Rangers in points ahead of Kreider and Zibanejad. It looks like he has taken the next step in his development, and they will need him to play like this going forward and into the playoffs.

His line with Chytil and Kakko has been outstanding, and all three players bring something different to that line: Kakko with the puck control, Chytil with the speed and scoring ability, and Cuylle brings the hard work and forechecking ability. He is your prototypical power forward who can also score goals. Cuylle has been the best player on the team so far, and if he can keep up this play, he could also earn himself a long-term deal this summer when his entry-level contract expires.

While there are still some negatives to the Rangers’ game, these players have been the real bright spots early on. They have come to play in each game, and if they can keep it up while the other issues are worked out, the Rangers will be a serious threat when the playoffs come around.