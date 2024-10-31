Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Maple Leafs – 10/31/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (5-4-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (5-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, KONG, KING 5, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen
Josh Mahura — Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Brandon Montour, John Hayden
Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)
Status report
- Montour, a defenseman who had a hat trick in an 8-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, will not be in the lineup after returning home for the birth of his daughter.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg — Max Domi — Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
- Benning, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, is expected to arrive in Toronto later Thursday but will not play.
- Robertson could return after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.
