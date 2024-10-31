Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Maple Leafs – 10/31/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen

Josh Mahura — Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Brandon Montour, John Hayden

Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)

Status report

Montour, a defenseman who had a hat trick in an 8-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, will not be in the lineup after returning home for the birth of his daughter.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Benning, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, is expected to arrive in Toronto later Thursday but will not play.

Robertson could return after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

