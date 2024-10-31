Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Canadiens – 10/31/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (4-5-1) at CAPITALS (6-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Emil Heineman
Juraj Slafkovsky — Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Justin Barron — Jayden Struble
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Arber Xhekaj
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
- Guhle returns after missing five games and Barron returns after missing three games, each because of an upper-body injury.
- The Canadiens reassigned defenseman Logan Mailloux to Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Michael Sgarbossa — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Hendrix Lapierre
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (upper body)
Status report:
- Chychrun, a defenseman who left in the first period of a 5-3 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, skated in a non-contact jersey Thursday.
- Roy, a defenseman, also skated in a non-contact jersey.
- Alexeyev makes his season debut.