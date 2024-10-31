Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Canadiens – 10/31/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (4-5-1) at CAPITALS (6-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Emil Heineman

Juraj Slafkovsky — Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Justin Barron — Jayden Struble

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Arber Xhekaj

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Guhle returns after missing five games and Barron returns after missing three games, each because of an upper-body injury.

The Canadiens reassigned defenseman Logan Mailloux to Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana — Michael Sgarbossa — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (upper body)

Status report: