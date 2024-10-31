Projected Lineups for Blues vs Flyers – 10/31/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (5-5-0) at FLYERS (3-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP
Blues projected lineup
Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad — Dylan Holloway — Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn — Radek Faksa — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Injured: Robert Thomas (fractured ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)
Status report
- Kapanen is day to day; the forward did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after leaving during the second period of an 8-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Walker, a scratch the previous four games, will replace him.
- Perunovich, who was scratched Tuesday, will replace defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph.
- Mathieu Joseph, a forward who was sent to St. Louis for evaluation after being injured during a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 26, has not been ruled out of playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
- Leddy, a defenseman who will his seventh straight game, was sent back to St. Louis for evaluation.
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Noah Cates — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Cam York (upper body)
Status report
- The Flyers will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
