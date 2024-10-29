Projected Lineups for Blues vs Senators – 10/29/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Ottawa Senators tonight (Oct. 29) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (5-4-0) at SENATORS (4-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc — Dylan Holloway — Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Oskar Sundqvist

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich, David Perron

Injured: Robert Thomas (fractured ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)

Status report

  • Mathieu Joseph, a forward injured during a 5-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, has returned to St. Louis for further evaluation and will miss the last two games of the Blues’ four-game road trip; Kapanen, who was a healthy scratch against Montreal, will take Joseph’s spot on the third line.
  • Kessel will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. 

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Perron, a forward, will not play for personal reasons and will miss his fourth straight game.
  • Gaudette and Ostapchuk each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
  • Pinto, a center, is week to week.
  • Zub will miss his sixth consecutive game; Senators coach Travis Green had no further update on the defenseman.

