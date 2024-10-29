Projected Lineups for Blues vs Senators – 10/29/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Ottawa Senators tonight (Oct. 29) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (5-4-0) at SENATORS (4-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc — Dylan Holloway — Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Oskar Sundqvist
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich, David Perron
Injured: Robert Thomas (fractured ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)
Status report
- Mathieu Joseph, a forward injured during a 5-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, has returned to St. Louis for further evaluation and will miss the last two games of the Blues’ four-game road trip; Kapanen, who was a healthy scratch against Montreal, will take Joseph’s spot on the third line.
- Kessel will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)
Status report
- Perron, a forward, will not play for personal reasons and will miss his fourth straight game.
- Gaudette and Ostapchuk each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
- Pinto, a center, is week to week.
- Zub will miss his sixth consecutive game; Senators coach Travis Green had no further update on the defenseman.
