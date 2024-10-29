Projected Lineups for Kings vs Sharks – 10/29/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the San Jose Sharks tonight (Oct. 29) at the SAP Center in San Jose. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (5-2-2) at SHARKS (1-7-2)

10 p.m ET; ESPN, SN1

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence

Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Latest for THW:

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli

Danil Gushchin — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin

Ethan Cardwell — Nico Sturm — Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun — Matt Benning

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday.

Ty Dellandrea, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Cardwell, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and could make his NHL debut.

Latest for THW: