Projected Lineups for Kings vs Sharks – 10/29/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the San Jose Sharks tonight (Oct. 29) at the SAP Center in San Jose. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (5-2-2) at SHARKS (1-7-2)
10 p.m ET; ESPN, SN1
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence
Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli
Danil Gushchin — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin
Ethan Cardwell — Nico Sturm — Carl Grundstrom
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Matt Benning
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)
Status report
- The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday.
- Ty Dellandrea, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
- Cardwell, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and could make his NHL debut.
