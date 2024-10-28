Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Utah Hockey Club – 10/28/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Utah Hockey Club tonight (Oct. 28) at the Delta Center in Utah. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (0-7-2) at UTAH (4-4-1)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli
Danil Gushchin — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin
Givani Smith — Nico Sturm — Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Matt Benning

Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Will Smith, Jack Thompson, Jake Walman

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)

Status report

  • The Sharks held an optional morning skate after practicing in Utah on Sunday.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring
Maveric Lamoureux — Ian Cole
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Robert Bortuzzo

Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Doan, Michael Carcone, Jusso Valimaki

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

  • Dellandrea, a forward, is day to day. … O’Brien will play for the first time since Oct. 14; Doan, a forward, is healthy.

