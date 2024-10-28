Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Utah Hockey Club – 10/28/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Utah Hockey Club tonight (Oct. 28) at the Delta Center in Utah. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (0-7-2) at UTAH (4-4-1)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli

Danil Gushchin — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow — Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin

Givani Smith — Nico Sturm — Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun — Matt Benning

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Will Smith, Jack Thompson, Jake Walman

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate after practicing in Utah on Sunday.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring

Maveric Lamoureux — Ian Cole

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Robert Bortuzzo

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Doan, Michael Carcone, Jusso Valimaki

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Dellandrea, a forward, is day to day. … O’Brien will play for the first time since Oct. 14; Doan, a forward, is healthy.

