Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Avalanche – 10/28/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight (Oct. 28) at Ball Arena in Colorado. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (2-6-1) at AVALANCHE (5-4-0)
9 p.m. ET; CHSN, ALT
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev– Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Ryan Donato
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson, Arvid Soderblom (illness)
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin)
Status report
- Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said he’s sticking with the same lineup as Saturday’s 4-2 loss at the Dallas Stars.
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Joel Kiviranta
Chris Wagner — Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard– Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen, John Ludvig
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
- The Avalanche didn’t hold a morning skate following a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.
