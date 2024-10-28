Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Avalanche – 10/28/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight (Oct. 28) at Ball Arena in Colorado. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (2-6-1) at AVALANCHE (5-4-0)

9 p.m. ET; CHSN, ALT

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev– Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Ryan Donato

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson, Arvid Soderblom (illness)

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin)

Status report

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said he’s sticking with the same lineup as Saturday’s 4-2 loss at the Dallas Stars.

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Joel Kiviranta

Chris Wagner — Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard– Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen, John Ludvig

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

The Avalanche didn’t hold a morning skate following a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

