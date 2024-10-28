Nick Bjugstad’s Return Revitalizes Utah HC’s Third Line

On Oct. 25, the Utah Hockey Club activated forward Nick Bjugstad off injured reserve (IR). The 32-year-old missed the team’s first eight games with an upper-body injury but returned for Utah’s 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings the day after he was cleared to play. The 14-year veteran will provide depth-scoring for head coach André Tourigny’s squad after the forward core scored one goal in its recent three-game home stand. It’s time to highlight the 6-foot-6, 209-pounder’s impact on the UHC upon his return to the lineup.

Chemistry Between Current Linemates

Last season, when Bjugstad was healthy (he missed six games due to an injury), he found success centering a line with forwards Matias Maccelli and Lawson Crouse. A healthy Bjugstad prompted Tourigny to put the three back together. Maccelli had previously played on a rotating fourth line, while Crouse had skated with forwards Alex Kerfoot and Josh Doan on the third line.

“He’s a big guy, plays with a lot of pride, has experience. … Never a bad thing,” Tourigny said. “[Bjugstad] is a well-liked guy in the room. There’s no bad day in [Bjugstad’s] life. He’s smiling every day. He’s a high-tempo guy. We’re all happy to have him back” (from ‘Nick Bjugstad returns for Utah Hockey Club, shakes up lineup,’ The Salt Lake Tribune, Oct. 26, 2024).

Last season, the Coyotes had a flurry of players entering and leaving the lineup due to injury or trade. But Bjugstad, Maccelli and Crouse were one of Arizona’s most consistent lines — playing 58 games together. They were also the team’s best offensive forward line in generating goals, being on the ice for 20 goals for together.

“He’s a very skilled player. In my opinion, one of the best passers in the league,” Crouse said of Maccelli. “When he’s playing at his best, he’s handling pucks and making those plays. Happy to be back with him and hopefully we can get some offense going” (from ‘Nick Bjugstad returns for Utah Hockey Club, shakes up lineup,’ The Salt Lake Tribune, Oct. 26, 2024).

As for Crouse — the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder plays a 200-foot game (like Bjugstad) and was the only forward to score for Utah during its three-game home stand, netting a backhanded goal on a breakaway in the team’s 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 24.

Bjugstad’s Two-Way Game

Last season, the right-handed shot produced the second-best offensive campaign of his career, with 45 points in 75 games in the team’s last campaign in the desert, including 19 even-strength goals, which tied was tied for second on the team with forward Michael Carcone. Bjugstad’s three other goals were scored on special teams. (two were on the power play, and one was on short-handed).

The Florida Panthers’ 2010 first-round pick was also an effective shooter in the slot, posting an above-league-average shooting percentage with 35.7% of his shots coming from the middle slot area. Furthermore, his large frame allowed him to score from in tight. He lit the lamp nine times from in front of the net and provided a solid screen on the power play.

Nick Bjugstad, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bjugstad’s team-leading 617 face-off wins last season were followed by a win percentage of 49.2%. He also recorded a career-high 48 blocked shots and dished out 118 hits, tied for fifth on the Coyotes. He was one of Tourigny’s go-to penalty-killers and should be the same this season now that he’s back in the lineup.

Utah HC’s Forward Lines

These were the forward lines against the Kings:

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Josh Doan — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Alex Kerfoot

Although Bjugstad is slated as the third-line center, he can play anywhere. When Hayton went down with injuries last season, Bjugstad and Kerfoot split time centering Keller and Schmaltz. However, ideally, he is a bottom-six player who can play both special teams.

On Oct. 25, the UHC placed forward Kailer Yamamoto on waivers in response to Bjugstad’s return. The team also has forwards Liam O’Brien (who played in two games this season) and Michael Carcone (who played in three games this season) as healthy scratches. Will Tourigny’s line juggling and Bjugstad’s return to the lineup be enough to solve the team’s scoring inconsistencies? We’ll find out when they return to the ice against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.