Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Penguins – 10/31/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (4-4-1) at PENGUINS (3-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Robby Fabbri — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Ryan Strome

Cutter Gauthier — Trevor Zegras — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Leason, Tristan Luneau

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen

Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari

Kevin Hayes — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)

Status report

Lizotte will be a game-time decision and could make his Penguins debut; he has not played since sustaining a concussion in a preseason game Sept. 29.

