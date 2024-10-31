Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Penguins – 10/31/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (4-4-1) at PENGUINS (3-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Robby Fabbri — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Ryan Strome
Cutter Gauthier — Trevor Zegras — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Brock McGinn
Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Leason, Tristan Luneau
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen
Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari
Kevin Hayes — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Jesse Puljujarvi
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)
Status report
- Lizotte will be a game-time decision and could make his Penguins debut; he has not played since sustaining a concussion in a preseason game Sept. 29.
