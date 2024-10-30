Ducks’ Power Play Success the Difference in Win Over Islanders

In need of a win after two losses, the Anaheim Ducks rode their suddenly hot power play to a convincing 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on the road on Tuesday night (Oct. 29). In a big night for the offense, following an embarrassing defeat to the New Jersey Devils a few nights earlier (Oct. 27), familiar faces stepped up.

The Ducks should feel good about the road trip thus far, with 120 minutes of pretty good hockey out of a possible 180. Their final 60 min will be played on Halloween night when they visit Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Until then, here are a few takeaways from last night’s game.

Big Night for the Ducks’ Power Play

The Ducks have now scored four power-play goals in their last four games: they netted a pair against the San Jose Sharks (Oct. 22) and two against the Islanders. They had one opportunity against the New York Rangers in their opening game of the road trip, and the power play looked good despite not converting. After starting the season 0-21 on the man advantage and often looking completely lost, they have rebounded with a string of games where they look far more in sync.

Against the Islanders, they moved well, passed effectively, and shot the puck often. The work paid off with long stretches of possession in the offensive zone, ultimately leading to the first tally of the night by Leo Carlsson. Mason McTavish and Troy Terry connected down low and in tight on the second goal. McTavish drove the puck toward the net before making an excellent pass right on Terry’s tape for an easy tap-in.

An improved power play, which the Ducks desperately needed this season, is a real confidence boost. Knowing they can generate offense in these situations takes some of the pressure off even-strength play. It even helps goaltender Lukas Dostal, who can trust that the team in front of him can do well in those situations. More power-play goals for the Ducks could be the difference in at least 7-10 games. They’ve found some success, and it’s really encouraging.

Ducks’ Familiar Faces Deliver Familiar Performances

The Ducks’ production so far has been limited to the early-season brilliance of a few key players, primarily Terry, Carlsson, and Dostal. It’s unlikely sustainable, but all three have been masterful in their own ways and seem poised to carry the team while the rest of the squad settles in.

Carlsson’s goal last night was his third point in four games. He rebounded impressively from his tough night in New Jersey, where he finished minus-4 with one shot in 17:56 of ice time (TOI). The productive outing against the Islanders gave him his fourth goal and sixth point, both of which rank second on the team. He doesn’t turn 20 for another two months and is likely to continue experiencing ups and downs as he adjusts to the immense responsibilities of being the Ducks’ number one centerman, but he has shown his ability to handle the role.

Terry is having as good a start as anyone could have predicted. His power-play goal last night was his fifth goal and eighth point in nine games, both tops on the team. As he always does, he is scoring in different ways: right in front of the net, entering the zone with speed, converting setups from teammates, and more. As one of the Ducks’ highest-paid players, he entered the season facing significant expectations to perform and carry the team. Like Carlsson, he has done exactly that in the early going.

While he hasn’t scored a goal, McTavish has quietly put together two two-assist games, including last night’s win. His second assist was particularly noteworthy, as he attacked the net on the power play and made an excellent small-area pass to Terry for the tap-in. McTavish is effectively using his size. It’s just a matter of time before he nets one.

Early Cause for Concern: Lack of Production from Certain Top-6 Forwards

Nitpicking after an impressive win feels wrong, but we’d be remiss not to point out some obvious question marks after the season’s first few weeks. Trevor Zegras has one empty-net goal and one primary assist, which came in the season’s first and third games, respectively.

While head coach Greg Cronin is distributing the ice time among his top nine forwards pretty evenly and shifting lines often, Zegras sits second among forwards in average TOI at 16:58. He’s not short on volume. He’s creating plays and getting looks, but producing one point in nine games when no obvious factors are limiting his play is a slight cause for concern. Chances are he will settle into a major offensive role, so keep watching the slick puck-handler and expect some bounce-back performances soon.

Alex Killorn’s lack of production is another red flag. Killorn’s complementary style earned him the opportunity to play alongside skill players like Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier, but line shuffling has since caused some changes. He has one empty-net goal and one empty-net assist in nine games. He certainly has more to give. Look for him to break through soon, or he could be looking at fewer chances to contribute meaningfully.

Ducks’ Road Trip Concludes with Good Test Against Penguins

Before the Ducks head home, they get their first matchup of the season with the Penguins, who are desperately trying to stave off complete decline while they still have Crosby, Malkin, Letang, and Karlsson. Very little is working in Pittsburgh at the moment. Letang and Karlsson are minus-15 between them, Crosby and Malkin are the only ones producing consistently, and their goaltending is suspect.

What does it all mean? This is another winnable game for the Ducks. It won’t be easy – it never is when the Penguins’ full complement of legends suit up – but there is enough room for the Ducks to take advantage and finish the road trip with a second win. In their lone visit to PPG Paints arena last season, McTavish led the Ducks to a last second victory. Who plays hero on Halloween? Find out Thursday.