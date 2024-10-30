Another Blown 2-Goal Lead Dooms Penguins Against the Wild

In what very well could be the last time Pittsburgh Penguins fans see their former netminder, Marc-Andre Fleury, play in Pittsburgh, he and fellow former Penguin Frederick Gaudreau helped carry the Minnesota Wild to a comeback 5-3 win on Oct. 29. Sloppy play throughout the game and a couple bad bounces doomed the Penguins, while a few players stood out as positives in their sixth straight loss.

Joel Blomqvist Continues to Look Strong

One of the bright spots throughout the current six-game losing streak has been the play of rookie goaltender Joel Blomqvist. While he gave up four goals in the loss to the Wild, he went toe-to-toe with his counterpart Fleury throughout the game, making 34 saves. The 2023 American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star seems to continue to get more comfortable and confident in between the pipes for the Penguins and made plenty of saves to try and keep his team in the game after being hung out to dry quite a few times by the defense in front of him.

If Blomqvist can continue his solid play to start his rookie season, he will undoubtedly continue to earn more opportunities to start in the net for head coach Mike Sullivan and the Penguins.

Yet Another Blown 2-Goal Lead

For the second time in the last three games, the Penguins got out to a 2-0 lead (they did the same against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 26). But yet again, the team found a way to quickly let that lead evaporate, this time giving up two goals within a minute of each other for the Wild to tie the game up before the end of the first period.

It seemed that the Penguins took their foot off the gas when they got the two-goal lead instead of trying to build off it, and it started with their defensive play. As mentioned, Blomqvist was hung out to dry a handful of times by his team thanks to sloppy play, including reaching for the puck and missing, getting beat to the puck, and being outworked. In total, the Penguins gave up four unanswered goals to the Wild before Rickard Rakell scored his second goal of the game in the third period. The overall lack of help in front of the goaltenders, whether Blomqvist or Alex Nedeljkovic, continues to doom the Penguins.

Rakell Continues Strong Start

Another bright spot, along with Blomqvist in the loss and to this point of the season, continues to be Rakell. The former Anaheim Duck has bounced back after a bit of a down season last season. So far, through 11 games, he is almost halfway to his 2023-24 goal total of 15, having six this season.

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As part of Sullivan’s shuffling of the forward group, Rakell has found himself on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. He took advantage of playing with the two Penguins legends by scoring twice in the loss to the Wild. The offensive play he has shown has been what stands out the most for many people in the box scores, but Rakell has also looked better as an overall player to this point of the season.

Other Game Notes

Valterri Puustinen scored his first goal of the season in the loss on his first shot of the season as well.

While Crosby still has one goal this season, he continues to contribute offensively, tallying two more assists in the loss.

The powerplay cashed in on one of its two chances in the game (Puustinen’s goal), but overall, it did not look good. The units need to be simpler instead of trying to make the “fancy” play. David Quinn was brought in this offseason to help get the unit back to where it should have been but has been unable to do so as hoped.

The penalty kill was crucial in keeping the Penguins at only a one-goal deficit late in the third period, killing off two five-on-three advantages the Wild had.

What’s Next for the Penguins

The team will hit the ice again on Oct. 31 as they continue their three-game homestand against the Ducks, looking to end their six-game skid.