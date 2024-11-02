Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Red Wings – 11/2/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Ceasars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (4-6-1) at RED WINGS (4-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Dylan Cozens
Jason Zucker — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi

Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)

Status report

  • The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

  • Motte, a center, has returned to practice, but will miss his seventh straight game.

