Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Red Wings – 11/2/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Ceasars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Dylan Cozens

Jason Zucker — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram — Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

Motte, a center, has returned to practice, but will miss his seventh straight game.

