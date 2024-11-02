Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Penguins – 11/2/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (4-6-1) at PENGUINS (4-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Emil Heineman

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Jayden Struble — Arber Xhekaj

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Justin Barron

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken l

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday.

Xhekaj will return to the lineup after being scratched for a 6-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Thursday; Barron, a defenseman, will sit.

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen

Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari

Kevin Hayes — Blake Lizotte — Jesse Puljujarvi

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Anthony Beauvillier

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)

Status report

Malkin participated in the Penguins optional morning skate and is expected to play after taking a maintenance day from practice Friday.

Rust, a forward who is week to week, skated on an individual basis Saturday for the first time since being injured Oct. 26.

