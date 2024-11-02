Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Penguins – 11/2/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (4-6-1) at PENGUINS (4-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNE, CITY, TVAS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Emil Heineman
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Jayden Struble — Arber Xhekaj
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Justin Barron
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken l
- The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday.
- Xhekaj will return to the lineup after being scratched for a 6-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Thursday; Barron, a defenseman, will sit.
Latest for THW:
- Canadiens Should Probably Send Xhekaj to AHL at This Point
- Canadiens’ Retired Jerseys – the Story of a Famed Franchise
- NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Islanders, Oilers, Sharks
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen
Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari
Kevin Hayes — Blake Lizotte — Jesse Puljujarvi
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Anthony Beauvillier
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)
Status report
- Malkin participated in the Penguins optional morning skate and is expected to play after taking a maintenance day from practice Friday.
- Rust, a forward who is week to week, skated on an individual basis Saturday for the first time since being injured Oct. 26.
Latest for THW:
- Sidney Crosby Treats Penguins to Win Over Ducks on Halloween Night
- Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Penguins – 10/31/24
- Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Will Be One of the AHL’s Best This Season