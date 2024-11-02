Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Blues – 11/2/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAPLE LEAFS (6-4-1) at BLUES (5-6-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

  • The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Saturday.
  • Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
  • Robertson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch and be replaced by Holmberg.

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Zack Bolduc

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)

Status report

  • Leddy, a defenseman, will miss his eighth straight game and remains day to day.
  • Mathieu Joseph, a forward, is day to day and will miss his third straight game.
  • Kapanen, a forward, took part in the Blues’ optional morning skate Saturday but remains out.

