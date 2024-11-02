Bruins’ Joonas Korpisalo Sharp in 3-0 Win vs. Flyers

On Nov. 2, the Boston Bruins (5-6-1) got a much-needed win over the Philadelphia Flyers (4-7-1) at Wells Fargo Center. Winning 3-0, Boston got some revenge on Philadelphia for a 2-0 defeat at TD Garden on Oct. 29.

In the first period, this looked to be somewhat of a goalie contest between Samuel Ersson of the Flyers and Joonas Korpisalo of the Bruins. Unfortunately, Ersson sustained an injury and did not return. Fairly shortly after, Matthew Poitras got his first goal of the season with assists from Hampus Lindholm and Morgan Geekie.

The second period continued as a fairly low-event one, but Justin Brazeau made some noise with a goal. The somewhat quiet Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm got the assists, giving them eight and seven points on the season at the time.

Braz blast off 🚀 pic.twitter.com/WoqiSQJxvU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 2, 2024

The Flyers couldn’t get much offense going in the third period, as they were largely outplayed by the Bruins. Marchand put it away with a long-range empty-net goal, making it 3-0 for his ninth point of the new campaign. David Pastrnak got the lone assist.

Overall, Korpisalo was sharp for Boston, stopping all 20 shots on goal. For Philadelphia, Ersson stopped each of the eight shots he faced while Aleksei Kolosov turned aside 20 of 22 in his second NHL game.

Next up, the Bruins will return to their home ice on Nov. 3 to face the Seattle Kraken. The Flyers won’t be back in action until Nov. 5 when they face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road (a team Boston recently lost to by an 8-2 score).